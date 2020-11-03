Nashville animal organization create GoFundMe to raise $3K for kittens’ medical care
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Nashville animal organization has started a GoFundMe to save two kittens, WTVF reported.
Pea and Flower have been diagnosed with Feline Infectious Peritonitis. According to the organization, more than $1,000 has been raised for the treatment, but a foster for the Nashville Cat Rescue estimates they will need $3,500.
For more information in donating visit the GoFundMe here.
