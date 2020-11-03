NC 19-year-old arrested on 35 child porn charges

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - North Carolina investigators arrested a 19-year-old accused of uploading child pornography to the internet.

WBTV reported that the charges stemmed from a tip sent to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce about a person in Alexander County uploading child porn.

Officials obtained search warrants that led them to 19-year-old John Noah Mast, who investigators said was in possession of 35 separate items of child pornography.

Mast was taken into custody after being served warrants for 35 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

WBTV reported he was being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

