Neighbors always: Cookeville after the deadly tornado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of blank slabs around Cookeville and Baxter, Tenn. We found Billy Dyer’s foundation and his old mailbox; that was about all that was left of his long-time home.

“My daughter was trapped in the basement up from where I live next door,” Dyer said. “My conscience pretty much said: ‘it’s time to go.’”

Now the Dyer family is reunited in another Cookeville neighborhood.

From 170 feet up with the WVLT drone, you see the aftermath of 170 mile per hour winds. Those winds – uniting the neighbors after destroying their tangible lives.

“We’re not neighbors, we’re family,” said Rodney Mathis of Baxter, Tenn.

Dyer says he goes back every so often to his existing home. “I visit my neighbor Rodney there and just kind of look around. It still seems kind of like a dream.”

Mathis just had ankle surgery but he sprinted across the field to his neighbor Zella’s house during the tornado. He had to lift rubble off of her before getting her to safety. Mathis said he’s lost 35 pounds since the tornado and can’t sleep; he’s thinking of those in Baxter and Double Springs who didn’t survive, including his church brethren.

“I talked to them Sunday morning after they left the worship service. I said ‘we’ll see you next Sunday’. And we didn’t know that this was going to happen. It killed both of them,” said Mathis.

“Things are not back to normal. We’re just trying to do the best we can with what we’ve got right now,” said Dylan Wood, Pastor at Double Springs Church of Christ.

Wood says he is swapping ministry for muscle. Today he is moving miss Zella back into town.

Zella lived here her entire adult life, her daughter Kimberley told us. “And she’s going to make it a home again. Her friends are here. Her life is here. All of her memories. Everything,” said Kimberley Keaton.

Her daughter also spent her whole childhood in the home. There are a lot of memories tied up in battered furniture.

“That rocking chair, it’s been sitting out on the front porch, and it’s been painted like 20 times I imagine,” said Keaton.

“She’s been a Cookevillian, a Tennessean her whole life, and she said ‘I want to go home.’ How do you argue with that?” said Keaton.

Home will never look the same. For Rodney, Zella, Billy, home is more than bricks - it’s a feeling.

“I’ve never, not one time, met someone that questions God. But they want to know where they can find him. Because they understand that their life may end a lot quicker than what they think,” said Wood.

