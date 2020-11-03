North Carolina mother charged with murder in teen daughter’s fatal overdose

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT/WITN) - A North Carolina woman has been charged with murder after the death of her 14-year-old daughter, WITN reported.

Investigators accused 37-year-old Nancy Kellum of providing meth and fentanyl-laced heroin to two children, including her daughter. Her daughter, Haylee Wood, died of an overdose. The other child, a 12-year-old, was a relative, officials said.

Onslow County deputies said the incident occurred Feb. 15 at a home in Midway Park.

Kellum was taken into custody on child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury charged. Those charges were upgraded to murder Tuesday.

She remains in a detention center under no bond.

