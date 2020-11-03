Advertisement

Outdoor ice skating returns to Wilderness at the Smokies

The Wilderness at the Smokies announced outdoor ice skating will return in 2020.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Wilderness at the Smokies announced outdoor ice skating will return in 2020.

“Being outside skating together in the fresh air is the perfect holiday family tradition, especially this year as we are all trying to socially distance more,” said Pete Tennis, the general manager of Smokies at the Wilderness.

The rink will be open November 13 through January 10 and is open to everyone. Anyone who is staying at the hotel will have unlimited access to the ice skating rink.

The venue also released a list of special events happening at the skating rink:

  • A DJ will be onsite Friday, Nov. 13, 20 and 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Every Friday evening from 7:30-7:45 p.m. there will be a figure skating performance.
  • There will be skating lessons offered by Cool Sports every Saturday between 9 -10 a.m. The cost of a lesson is $15 for 30 minutes or $25 for an hour.
  • On Saturday, December 5 from 7 a.m. to noon Cool Sports will be hosting a hockey game for folks to watch
  • On Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a special fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee where 100 percent of the public ice skating admissions will directly benefit the organization.

Learn more and get tickets on the Smokies on the Wilderness website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk-on goalie gives Lady Vols soccer a chance to be champions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater and Maggie Gregg
A goalkeeper who wasn’t even on Tennessee’s roster this time last week has given the Lady Vols a chance to be SEC East champions.

News

Company lets Tennessee foster kids know they’re loved

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alan Williams and Maggie Gregg
There are thousands of children in foster care in the United States, and so many need reminders that they’re wanted and loved.

News

Women’s wrestling on the rise in East Tennessee

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Mostly dominated by men in the past, women’s wrestling has been on the rise in East Tennessee.

News

DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1995 California rape case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
California authorities say they believe they’ve solved a 25-year-old cold case rape.

Latest News

News

What do couples fight about the most? New poll might surprise you

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
According to a new poll, commissioned by Panera, that surveyed 2,000 Americans couples fight over this topic the mosts.

News

Man confessed to being South Korea’s most-notorious serial killers says he’s surprised he wasn’t caught sooner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A South Korean man admitted in court Monday that he murdered 14 women and girls three decades ago in one of the country’s most notorious serial killing cases and says he wasn’t surprised he wasn’t caught earlier, CNN reported.

News

Sevierville students touching veterans' lives across the country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
To those who served, one high school in Tennessee is letting them know they are thinking about them this Veterans Day.

News

Breonna Taylor memorial to be moved into Kentucky museum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A memorial for Breonna Taylor will be moved from a downtown park into a nearby museum in Louisville, Kentucky.

WVLT

Frost is here, ahead of late-week warming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The growing season is quickly closing as we head back below freezing.

News

Frost likely as we go back near freezing!

Updated: 2 hours ago