Outdoor ice skating returns to Wilderness at the Smokies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Wilderness at the Smokies announced outdoor ice skating will return in 2020.

“Being outside skating together in the fresh air is the perfect holiday family tradition, especially this year as we are all trying to socially distance more,” said Pete Tennis, the general manager of Smokies at the Wilderness.

The rink will be open November 13 through January 10 and is open to everyone. Anyone who is staying at the hotel will have unlimited access to the ice skating rink.

The venue also released a list of special events happening at the skating rink:

A DJ will be onsite Friday, Nov. 13, 20 and 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Every Friday evening from 7:30-7:45 p.m. there will be a figure skating performance.

There will be skating lessons offered by Cool Sports every Saturday between 9 -10 a.m. The cost of a lesson is $15 for 30 minutes or $25 for an hour.

On Saturday, December 5 from 7 a.m. to noon Cool Sports will be hosting a hockey game for folks to watch

On Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a special fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee where 100 percent of the public ice skating admissions will directly benefit the organization.

Learn more and get tickets on the Smokies on the Wilderness website.

