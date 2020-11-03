Slowly warming past Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We still have a couple frosty mornings on the way, but the afternoon hours warm up a bit better later on in our 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re blessed with plenty of blue skies this Tuesday. That’s helping to push high temperatures closer to 60 degrees for the day. If you’re still waiting to cast your vote later this evening, don’t forget to bring a jacket. Temperatures will slide through the 50s and 40s past sunset.

Tonight will be clear but not as cold. We’ll drop to around 36 degrees with some patchy frost in the higher elevations.

Wednesday bounces back to a seasonable 67 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see a bit more clouds passing through at times Wednesday night through Thursday, but we’re still looking at a high of 66 degrees on Thursday.

Late week is when the real warm-up begins! We’ll end the week in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees and keep warming from low 70s Saturday to mid 70s Sunday. There will be some extra clouds at times and a bit more humidity to bring us a spotty rain chance.

The chance for rain ramps up by middle of next week. We’re tracking a cold front that could feed off of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico bringing some heavier rain and another cooldown.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Tuesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.