Stressed about the 2020 election? Study shows watching cute animals reducs stress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are feeling stressed about the 2020 election, you are not alone.

Nearly 68 percent of Americans said the election is a significant source of stress, according to a new survey from the American Psychological Association. That number is a more than 10 percent increase from the 52 percent reported in 2016.

A collaborative survey done by the University of Leeds and Tourism Western Australia has found that watching videos of cute animals can significantly reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

During the study, 19 participants watched videos of Western Australia’s quokkas, a marsupial known for its smile-like facial structure, for 30 minutes.

Officials said the individuals had their blood pressure and heart rates taken before and after watching the animal clips. Researchers found both their heart rates and blood pressure dropped significantly while watching video footage of the animals.

According to a clinical psychological analysis, anxiety levels were reduced on average by 35 percent.

Individuals who are experiencing increased stress can take a break and check out these live streams of cute animals.

Watch live footage of puppies playing below:

Check out videos of a “drama queen kitten” below:

See hundreds of fish swimming at the Tropical Reef Aquarium below:

