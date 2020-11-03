Advertisement

Stressed about the 2020 election? Study shows watching cute animals reducs stress

Nearly 68 percent of Americans said the election is a significant source of stress, according to a new survey from the American Psychological Association
(Maureen Halliday)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are feeling stressed about the 2020 election, you are not alone.

Nearly 68 percent of Americans said the election is a significant source of stress, according to a new survey from the American Psychological Association. That number is a more than 10 percent increase from the 52 percent reported in 2016.

A collaborative survey done by the University of Leeds and Tourism Western Australia has found that watching videos of cute animals can significantly reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

During the study, 19 participants watched videos of Western Australia’s quokkas, a marsupial known for its smile-like facial structure, for 30 minutes.

Officials said the individuals had their blood pressure and heart rates taken before and after watching the animal clips. Researchers found both their heart rates and blood pressure dropped significantly while watching video footage of the animals.

According to a clinical psychological analysis, anxiety levels were reduced on average by 35 percent.

Individuals who are experiencing increased stress can take a break and check out these live streams of cute animals.

Click here to watch live footage of the penguins at Ripley’s Aquarium.

Ripley's Aquarium
Ripley's Aquarium(Ripley's Aquarium)

Watch live footage of puppies playing below:

Check out videos of a “drama queen kitten” below:

See hundreds of fish swimming at the Tropical Reef Aquarium below:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Slowly warming past Election Day

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are gradually warming, eventually sneaking back into the 70s to close the week.

News

Election 2020: State and local races to watch

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The following local and state elections will impact residents of East Tennessee and Kentucky.

News

Wreaths Across America accepting donations for 2020 wreathing

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Wreaths Across America announced it has begun accepting donations for its 2020 wreathing on Dec. 19.

News

Four new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Knox County over two day period

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Megan Sadler
There have now been a total of 13,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Latest News

News

KPD says no need for extra security at polling places

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
KPD officers will be monitoring the situation and be ready in case a need for them arises.

News

Tennessee a blueprint for online sports gambling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee becomes first state with all mobile & online sports betting.

News

DOJ: 27 missing children found during search in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.

News

Tennessee Promise scholarship deadline extended to Dec. 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The scholarship can be used at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions that offer an associate degree program.

News

Lenoir City High School to resume Friday’s first-round game against West High School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
After further investigation by the Loudon County Health Department, the first-round playoff game will be played as scheduled.

News

Tennessee U.S. attorneys appoint officials to oversee vote

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition, local FBI offices across the country will be responding to allegations of election fraud and other election abuses.