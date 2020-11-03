TBI investigating shooting of US Marshals Service Task Force Officer

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of a United States Marshals Service Task Force Officer, who is also an employee of the Tennessee Department of Correction, Monday night.

According to TBI, the officer is in stable condition in a Jackson hospital. The suspect was barricaded inside a home on the 200 block of Morning Side Drive.

TBI asked those in the immediate area to stay inside their home as officials worked to apprehend the suspect.

At the request of District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI Agents are investigating the shooting of a United States Marshals Service Task Force Officer, who is an employee of the Tennessee Department of Correction, in Jackson this evening. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dgXc3Foc5R — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 3, 2020

