TBI: Man accused of sexual assault met minor through county anti-drug program

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged a Tennessee man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

TBI agents began investigating 26-year-old Dylan Martin, a volunteer with the Jackson County Anti-Drug Coalition.

According to TBI, agents developed information regarding Martin sexually assaulting a child he met through the organization.

On Monday, Nov. 2, agents arrested Martin and charged him with one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The TBI says additional charges could follow as the investigation continues. Martin remains in the custody of the Jackson County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

