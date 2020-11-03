Tenn. couple accused of robbing business at gunpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man and woman from Nashville are accused of robbing a Murfreesboro business at gunpoint.

John T. Harris, 43, and Samira Bostic, 25, were arrested and taken into custody from the Safari Inn Monday after the two allegedly robbed a Boost Mobile store located at 212-C Memorial Blvd. last Friday.

According to police, the couple was seen walking around the store before the robbery, pretending to shop for phones. The couple reportedly left about an hour before the robbery took place, saying they would be back to purchase phones. Police say the couple returned to the store and robbed the store clerk.

Harris and Bostic face charges of two counts of aggravated robbery. Harris also faces charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Both Harris and Bostic were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Harris was jailed on a 28,000 bond and Bostic on an 18,000 bond.

The couple is also suspected of robbing a Mapco service station at gunpoint on October 25.

