Tennesseans can still cast a provisional ballot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Tennesseans submitted an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Voters who are concerned their absentee ballot won’t arrive on time can still go to a polling place to cast a provisional ballot.

Provisional ballots are to ensure voters have a chance to cast a ballot if their eligibility is uncertain. The ballots are counted after Election Day after they are investigated to determine if they can be counted.

Every county in Tennessee has a designated post office where absentee voters can drop off their completed ballot. Ballots must be delivered by 3 p.m., according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Office released an online tool that allows voters to track their absentee ballots.

