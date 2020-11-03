Tennesseans cast their ballots as voting draws to a close

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans turned out in droves to cast their ballots in the November 3, 2020 election. While much focus has been put on the presidential race, which pits President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden, some important races are happening in Tennessee.

Election results can be found here

Tennessee is poised to break records with voter turnout this election with more than half of all Tennessee registered voters casting their ballot early, and with mail-voting surging, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett cautioned residents that election results could be delayed.

The 2020 early voting total in Sevier County was 27,340 compared to 2016′s 19,851 early voters.

2020 early vote total in Sevier County was 27,340 compared to 2016’s 19,851 early voters. pic.twitter.com/lyRWHl3n6I — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Knox County Election Commission told WVLT News Tuesday evening that they expect more than 21,000 absentee ballots. Results are expected by 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Some Knox County absentee ballot updates for you. Officials expect more than 21k, as of 4pm they had scanned 13k. The expectation is ballots will all be scanned by 7/8 and results are expected to be in by 10/11 in Knox County. @WVLTWill pic.twitter.com/pS9frEuLgG — Will Puckett (@WVLTWill) November 3, 2020

Besides the presidential race, East Tennesseans are casting their votes in more than one important race.

U.S. Senate

Hagerty and Bradshaw (Hagerty and Bradshaw Campaigns)

Marquita Bradshaw, a single mother and political activist, surprised many when she secured the Democratic nomination in the fight for Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat. She’s running against Bill Hagerty. Hagerty was endorsed by President Trump and has served as Ambassador to Japan.

You can find full coverage on that race here.

Tennessee State House District 18

Eddie Mannis v. Virginia Couch (Mannis and Couch Campaigns)

Eddie Mannis and Virginia Couch are running for Tennessee State House District 18. Mannis is a Knoxville business owner who has served as Knoxville’s deputy mayor and served as Chairman of Zoo Knoxville and served on the board for Covenant Health. Couch is currently a lawyer and is also the president of Barkside Lodge, a dog boarding center in Lenoir City, and has advised local businesses for years.

You can find full coverage on that race here.

US House, Tennessee District 2

Burchett v. Hoyos (Burchett and Hoyos Campaigns)

Incumbent Tim Burchett and Renee Hoyos are battling it out for US House, Tennessee District 2. Burchett was elected to the seat in 2019 after previously serving as Knox County Mayor. Hoyos served as the Executive Director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network. She moved to Knoxville in 2003 from California.

You can find full coverage on that race here.

US House District 1

Harshbarger v. Walsingham (Harshbarger and Walsingham Campaigns)

Diana Harshbarger (R) and Blair Walsingham (D) are running for US House District 1. Walsingham is from Hawkins County and served in the United States Air Force since the age of 17. Walsingham describes herself as a gun enthusiast and supports independent farmers. Harshbarger is a first-generation college graduate with a doctor of pharmacy from Kingsport, Tenn. She says she wants to tackle the opioid crisis, among other issues such as national security.

You can find full coverage on that race here.

US House, District 3

Fleischmann v. Gorman (Fleischmann Campaign and Gorman Campaign)

Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann (R) and Meg Gorman (D) are running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Tennessee District 3.

Fleischmann describes himself as a conservative Republican who has held the seat since 2011. Big issues for Fleischmann include ending abortion rights, supporting traditional marriage, energy independence and access to education.

Gorman says she’s a good candidate because she’s part of the community she wants to represent. She graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a degree in hospitality and tourism. She says the big issues for her include reproductive rights, climate change, expanding voting rights, police reform and universal basic income.

You can find full coverage on that race here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.