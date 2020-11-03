Tennessee-based mall property owner files for bankruptcy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two mall property owners, one of which is based in Chattanooga, have filed for bankruptcy.

CNN reports that CBL Properties, out of Chattanooga, and PREIT filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday. Between the two companies, they own 130 or so malls across the country.

One property owned by CBL is in Cookeville.

According to CNN, both companies warned that they were in trouble because some of their larger tenants, including J.C. Penney, filed for bankruptcy. CBL said in August that uncollected rents from retailers, lower customer traffic and debt, of about $1 billion, were the factors in the decision to file.

PREIT, which is based in Pennsylvania, said it has a plan that ensures $150 million in funding to “recapitalize the business and extend the company’s debt maturity schedule."

CNN reported both companies will continue to operate throughout the bankruptcy process.

