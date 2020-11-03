Tennessee poised to break turnout records in 2020 election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Data released by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett shows that more than half of all Tennessee registered voters cast their ballot early in 2020.

2,280,767 early votes were cast in 2020. That amounts to 58% of registered voters.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, that’s about a 57% increase over 2012, and a 36% increase over 2016.

The data shows that Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson Counties saw early voting totals surpass vote totals from the 2016 election.

“These record numbers demonstrate voter confidence in the hard work of election officials across the state. County election commissions across the state have worked diligently to administer a safe, sensible and responsible election during early voting and we will see the same thing on Election Day,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release.

To follow election results as they come in Tuesday night go to the WVLT Election Central 2020 results page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.