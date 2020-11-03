Advertisement

Tennessee Promise scholarship deadline extended to Dec. 1

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The deadline for Tennessee students to apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship will be extended from Nov. 2 to Dec. 1, according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (THEC/TSAC).

Officials said the deadline was extended to allow people to have the time they need to apply during the ongoing pandemic.

“In a time of tremendous disruption for many of our students, we want to be cognizant of the barriers students are facing and be flexible where we can,” Executive Director Mike Krause said in a press release. “Extending this deadline will ensure students who wish to attend a community or technical college tuition-free have the fullest possible opportunity to do so. We do not want the pandemic to deter students from applying.”

The scholarship program focuses on increasing the number of Tennessee students who attend college. Tennessee Promise provides aid to students to cover the cost of tuition and fees that are not covered by the Pell grant, the HOPE scholarship, or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

The scholarship can be used at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions that offer an associate degree program.

Students are advised to contact the TSAC Call Center at (800) 342-1663 with any questions or check the Tennessee Promise website for the latest information.

