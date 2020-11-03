Advertisement

Tennessee U.S. attorneys appoint officials to oversee vote

In addition, local FBI offices across the country will be responding to allegations of election fraud and other election abuses.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s three U.S. attorneys have each appointed officials to lead the Justice Department’s handling of election fraud and voting rights concerns on Election Day.

Federal law makes it a crime to bribe voters, buy or sell votes, impersonate voters, alter vote tallies, or mark ballots for voters against their wishes. Federal law also protects voters from intimidation and harassment. That could include people questioning, challenging, photographing or videotaping voters, according to a news release from Tennessee’s U.S. attorneys

Citizens experiencing problems are encouraged to reach out to the appointed federal attorneys in their areas. Officials in the Middle District of Tennessee can be reached at 615-401-6661. In the Western District, the number to report problems is 901-544-4231. In the Eastern District that number is 423-385-1332.

