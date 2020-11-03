Advertisement

Tensions rise at Jessamine Co. polling place, two arrested

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chaos ensued at a Jessamine County polling site tonight, and it was caught on camera.

What started as an argument over social distancing quickly led to two people taken away in handcuffs.

The tension at the polls had nothing to do with the candidates, though. As 4 p.m. hit and the doors to the polling site at the Jessamine County Courthouse locked, officials moved the rest of the line inside the building.

But it was too close for comfort for one voter.

Kimberly Hensley saw the situation escalating and watched officers move in to calm things down.

“I can understand his perspective on the situation but they were making sure everybody was distanced they were making sure everybody had their mask on, they were just more worried about everyone standing out in the cold,” Hensley said.

She recorded the whole thing on her phone, catching officers escorting the man, 47-year-old Mark Stello outside, and his 22-year-old Shai Stello refusing to leave.

That’s when things turned physical. Lt. Anthony Purcell with the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says Shai Stello swung at officers. They got her outside and to the ground before handcuffing her.

Meanwhile, the father shoved his hand into his pocket in an “aggressive manner." Purcell said the deputy thought he was pulling out a weapon, so the officer pulled his gun before realizing it was a cell phone and immediately re-holstering his gun.

“In my opinion that’s kind of what I thought too until the cop actually pointed it out that it was a cell phone so I’m in fear for everybody because I’m thinking oh no this about to go left real quick,” Hensley said.

It’s something Hensley never expected to see while casting her ballot, but poll workers handled the added election stress the best they could.

“He stood there for a while and endured some words that I probably would have been ready to fight someone over, but that gentleman handled himself very very well,” Hensley said.

Mark and Shai Stello were arrested and charged with second degree disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee a blueprint for online sports gambling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee becomes first state with all mobile & online sports betting.

News

DOJ: 27 missing children found during search in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.

News

Tennessee Promise scholarship deadline extended to Dec. 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The scholarship can be used at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions that offer an associate degree program.

News

Lenoir City High School to resume Friday’s first-round game against West High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
After further investigation by the Loudon County Health Department, the first-round playoff game will be played as scheduled.

News

Tennessee U.S. attorneys appoint officials to oversee vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In addition, local FBI offices across the country will be responding to allegations of election fraud and other election abuses.

Latest News

News

Tennessee man arrested on charges in Mississippi shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walker will be extradited to Mississippi to face charges in the shooting.

News

Election Day Guide: what to expect at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Tuesday, November 3 is the final date to cast your vote in the 2020 presidential election.

WVLT

Frosty start to Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Temperatures are gradually warming, with this afternoon getting closer to normal.

News

Blount Co. first responders surprise girl battling cancer on Halloween

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Even though her kids couldn’t get out for Halloween, they still got a sweet surprise says one Blount County mother.

News

Absentee mail-in votes expected to delay election results, Tenn. Secretary of State says

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is cautioning patience from voters as results come in on Election Day.