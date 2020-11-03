Advertisement

The race for Kentucky’s United States Senate seat: McConnell v. McGrath

Republican Mitch McConnell is seeking a seventh Senate term as his race against Democrat Amy McGrath headlines Kentucky’s election.
McConnell v. McGrath
McConnell v. McGrath(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Mitch McConnell is seeking a seventh Senate term as his race against Democrat Amy McGrath headlines Kentucky’s election.

McConnell is the Senate majority leader and the chief congressional ally of President Donald Trump. Topping Tuesday’s ballot is the presidential race between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Down-ballot contests include races for Congress and the legislature. The 6th District lived up to its battleground reputation: Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is trying to fend off Democrat Josh Hicks.

Republicans are looking to maintain overwhelming majorities in the legislature. But Democrats hope to make inroads on the strength of suburban support.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election Central 2020

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Delivery scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

News

Election 2020: State and local races to watch

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The following local and state elections will impact residents of East Tennessee and Kentucky.

Election Central 2020

Pro-Trump messages painted on headstones at Jewish cemetery

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers found six headstones spray-painted with “relatively new” red paint on Monday.

Election Central 2020

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Latest News

Election Central 2020

The race for Tennessee House of Representatives District 15: Sam McKenzie v. Troy Jones

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sam McKenzie (D) and Troy Jones (I) are competing to represent District 15 in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Election Central 2020

US voters mark end of election like no other at the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Raw: Long line to vote in Indianapolis (no sound)

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Long lines of people wait to vote in Indianapolis on Election Day.

Election Central 2020

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

Election Central 2020

Appeals court declines to ban drive-thru voting in Houston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans denied the request in a one-sentence ruling issued late Monday.