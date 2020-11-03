The race for Kentucky’s United States Senate seat: McConnell v. McGrath

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican Mitch McConnell is seeking a seventh Senate term as his race against Democrat Amy McGrath headlines Kentucky’s election.

McConnell is the Senate majority leader and the chief congressional ally of President Donald Trump. Topping Tuesday’s ballot is the presidential race between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Down-ballot contests include races for Congress and the legislature. The 6th District lived up to its battleground reputation: Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is trying to fend off Democrat Josh Hicks.

Republicans are looking to maintain overwhelming majorities in the legislature. But Democrats hope to make inroads on the strength of suburban support.

