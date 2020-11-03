Advertisement

The race for Tennessee House of Representatives District 15: Sam McKenzie v. Troy Jones

Sam McKenzie (D) and Troy Jones (I) are competing to represent District 15 in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
McKenzie v. Jones
McKenzie v. Jones
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sam McKenzie (D) and Troy Jones (I) are competing to represent District 15 in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

District 15 is located in South Knoxville.

The seat’s current holder, Rick Staples was shut out during the democratic primary race with a third-place finish behind Matthew Park and the winner if the primary, Sam McKenzie.

Staples’s tenure in the House of Representatives was riddled with controversy, including accusations of sexual harassment.

McKenzie is a graduate of South Doyle High School and holds a B.S. in Physics from Fisk University and an M.S. in Solid State Physics from the University of Memphis. He since began a career at Oak Ridge National Laboratories.

Learn more about McKenzie and his progressive platform here.

Troy Jones, who is running as an independent candidate, is an attorney and a former marine. According to the Troy B. Jones website, his platform includes putting partisanship aside to focus on issues facing voters in district 15 including, teacher’s pay, climate change and expanding voting rights.

Learn more about Troy Jones and his platform here.

