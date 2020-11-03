Advertisement

The race for US House, District 3: Fleischmann v. Gorman

Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann (R) and Meg Gorman (D) are running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Tennessee District 3.
Fleischmann v. Gorman
Fleischmann v. Gorman(Fleischmann Campaign and Gorman Campaign)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann (R) and Meg Gorman (D) are running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Tennessee District 3.

Tennessee Congressional District 3 includes Anderson, Bradley, Campbell, Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Roane, Scott and Union Counties.

Chuck Fleischmann describes himself as a conservative Republican who has held the seat since 2011. He holds a law degree from the University of Tennessee and owned a small business in Chattanooga with his wife.

Big issues for Fleischmann include ending abortion rights, supporting traditional marriage, energy independence and access to education.

Learn more about Chuck Fleischmann on his website.

Democrat Meg Gorman says she’s a good candidate because she’s part of the community she wants to represent. She graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a degree in hospitality and tourism. She says the big issues for her include reproductive rights, climate change, expanding voting rights, police reform and universal basic income.

Learn more about Gorman on her website.

To follow live results as they come in, visit the WVLT 2020 Election Central Results page here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI: Man accused of sexual assault met minor through county anti-drug program

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Tennessee man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

News

Tennesseans can still cast a provisional ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Voters who are concerned their absentee ballot won’t arrive on time can still go to a polling place to cast a provisional ballot.

WVLT

Slowly warming past Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures are gradually warming, eventually sneaking back into the 70s to close the week.

News

Election 2020: State and local races to watch

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The following local and state elections will impact residents of East Tennessee and Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Wreaths Across America accepting donations for 2020 wreathing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Wreaths Across America announced it has begun accepting donations for its 2020 wreathing on Dec. 19.

News

Stressed about the 2020 election? Study shows watching cute animals reducs stress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Nearly 68 percent of Americans said the election is a significant source of stress, according to a new survey from the American Psychological Association

News

Four new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Knox County over two day period

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Megan Sadler
There have now been a total of 13,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

KPD says no need for extra security at polling places

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
KPD officers will be monitoring the situation and be ready in case a need for them arises.

News

Tennessee a blueprint for online sports gambling

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Tennessee becomes first state with all mobile & online sports betting.

News

DOJ: 27 missing children found during search in Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children since 2005.