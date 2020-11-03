The race for US House, District 3: Fleischmann v. Gorman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann (R) and Meg Gorman (D) are running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Tennessee District 3.

Tennessee Congressional District 3 includes Anderson, Bradley, Campbell, Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Roane, Scott and Union Counties.

Chuck Fleischmann describes himself as a conservative Republican who has held the seat since 2011. He holds a law degree from the University of Tennessee and owned a small business in Chattanooga with his wife.

Big issues for Fleischmann include ending abortion rights, supporting traditional marriage, energy independence and access to education.

Learn more about Chuck Fleischmann on his website.

Democrat Meg Gorman says she’s a good candidate because she’s part of the community she wants to represent. She graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a degree in hospitality and tourism. She says the big issues for her include reproductive rights, climate change, expanding voting rights, police reform and universal basic income.

Learn more about Gorman on her website.

To follow live results as they come in, visit the WVLT 2020 Election Central Results page here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.