U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize over 60 million dollars of meth in Texas

LAREDO, Texas (WVLT) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $60 million dollars worth of hard drugs during two separate enforcement actions, KGNS reported.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Columbia Solidarity Bridge when officers encountered a tractor hauling an empty trailer from Mexico.

KGNS reported officers referred the Freightliner tractor to secondary inspection and 618 packages of meth were hidden within the trailer. The drugs weighed 1,988 pounds and had an estimated street value of $39,762,165.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, officers at the World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor hauling a shipment of frozen veggies from Mexico. During the examination, agents discovered 352 packages of meth inside the trailer.

The drugs weighed 1,049 pounds, which had a rough estimated street value of $20,996,610. The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $60,758,775.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to secondary inspection.

