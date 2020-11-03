Advertisement

USDA investigating after horse seen on I-40 in back of pickup truck

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investigating after a horse was pictured in the back of a pickup truck going down I-40 east in Waverly, Tennessee.
A photograph, reportedly taken in Tennessee, shows a horse traveling in the bed of a pickup truck.
A photograph, reportedly taken in Tennessee, shows a horse traveling in the bed of a pickup truck.(Nick Beres)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Beres, a reporter at Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, reported that a viewer shared the photo and claimed it was taken in Humphreys County October 23. Beres reported that the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph.

Deputies reportedly traced the truck to a Chuck Wagon event, but never found the horse or driver. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture was alerted because of possible dangers.

“If an accident were to occur, failing to secure an animal properly could result in injury to that animal and other travelers,” said Dr. Samantha Beaty, the Tennessee State Veterinarian and Assistant Commissioner for Animal Health.

Now, the USDA is investigating because driving with a horse loose in a truck might violate federal guidelines, Beres reported.

The driver reportedly reached out to Beres and said in a text exchange, “I love my horse and would never put her in danger.” The owner added that they made it safely to where they were going and the horse was sold in Tennessee before the driver returned to Mississippi.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

