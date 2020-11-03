Women’s wrestling on the rise in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mostly dominated by men in the past, women’s wrestling has been on the rise in East Tennessee.

Along with her teammates, Mountaineer Kerra Strevel, state champion and senior, is preparing for another season on the mat--something that comes naturally to her.

Strevel said wrestling makes her feel at home. “Kind of makes you feel like I’m at home. I’ve got all my girls, they feel like sisters honestly.” A feeling her teammate, Aggie, echoes.

“I like the way they push you to do things you thought you could never, like go with boys, and when you beat them, it makes you feel powerful,” she said.

These young women share a strong bond. They’re tough, physical and ready to take down the toughest of situations. When it comes to equality in women’s wrestling, however, there’s a long way to go.

Currently, the NCAA does not recognize women’s wrestling as an official sport, despite the fact it happens to be one of the fastest-growing sports in middle and high school. There’s plenty of disparity in the number of men’s and women’s programs across all three NCAA divisions.

That’s why the women say they are trying to “wrestle the gap.” They’ve established a petition to try and get more women scholarship opportunities through wrestling in the NCAA.

“We just need 50,000 people to sign up, and it’ll open up all across the United States,” Strevel said.

You can check out the petition here.

