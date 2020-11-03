Advertisement

Women’s wrestling on the rise in East Tennessee

Mostly dominated by men in the past, women’s wrestling has been on the rise in East Tennessee.
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mostly dominated by men in the past, women’s wrestling has been on the rise in East Tennessee.

Along with her teammates, Mountaineer Kerra Strevel, state champion and senior, is preparing for another season on the mat--something that comes naturally to her.

Strevel said wrestling makes her feel at home. “Kind of makes you feel like I’m at home. I’ve got all my girls, they feel like sisters honestly.” A feeling her teammate, Aggie, echoes.

“I like the way they push you to do things you thought you could never, like go with boys, and when you beat them, it makes you feel powerful,” she said.

These young women share a strong bond. They’re tough, physical and ready to take down the toughest of situations. When it comes to equality in women’s wrestling, however, there’s a long way to go.

Currently, the NCAA does not recognize women’s wrestling as an official sport, despite the fact it happens to be one of the fastest-growing sports in middle and high school. There’s plenty of disparity in the number of men’s and women’s programs across all three NCAA divisions.

That’s why the women say they are trying to “wrestle the gap.” They’ve established a petition to try and get more women scholarship opportunities through wrestling in the NCAA.

“We just need 50,000 people to sign up, and it’ll open up all across the United States,” Strevel said.

You can check out the petition here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk-on goalie gives Lady Vols soccer a chance to be champions

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater and Maggie Gregg
A goalkeeper who wasn’t even on Tennessee’s roster this time last week has given the Lady Vols a chance to be SEC East champions.

News

Outdoor ice skating returns to Wilderness at the Smokies

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Wilderness at the Smokies announced outdoor ice skating will return in 2020.

News

Company lets Tennessee foster kids know they’re loved

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alan Williams and Maggie Gregg
There are thousands of children in foster care in the United States, and so many need reminders that they’re wanted and loved.

News

DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1995 California rape case

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
California authorities say they believe they’ve solved a 25-year-old cold case rape.

Latest News

News

What do couples fight about the most? New poll might surprise you

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
According to a new poll, commissioned by Panera, that surveyed 2,000 Americans couples fight over this topic the mosts.

News

Man confessed to being South Korea’s most-notorious serial killers says he’s surprised he wasn’t caught sooner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A South Korean man admitted in court Monday that he murdered 14 women and girls three decades ago in one of the country’s most notorious serial killing cases and says he wasn’t surprised he wasn’t caught earlier, CNN reported.

News

Sevierville students touching veterans' lives across the country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
To those who served, one high school in Tennessee is letting them know they are thinking about them this Veterans Day.

News

Breonna Taylor memorial to be moved into Kentucky museum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A memorial for Breonna Taylor will be moved from a downtown park into a nearby museum in Louisville, Kentucky.

WVLT

Frost is here, ahead of late-week warming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The growing season is quickly closing as we head back below freezing.

News

Frost likely as we go back near freezing!

Updated: 2 hours ago