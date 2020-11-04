$10K reward offered for murder of Knoxville 24-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is continuing to seek information for the murder of 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh as a $10,000 reward is offered.

According to KPD, the family of Iysheh is offering the reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her murder.

Iysheh is a Knoxville woman who was fatally shot on June 11, 2020.

KPD investigators responded to the BJ’s Food Mart on the 2000 block of East Magnolia Avenue that night around 9:30 p.m., where Iysheh was found deceased in the parking lot from multiple gunshots.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Investigators said they have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can also email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.

