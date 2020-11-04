Advertisement

$10K reward offered for murder of Knoxville 24-year-old

The Knoxville Police Department is continuing to seek information for the murder of 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh as a $10,000 reward is offered.
The Knoxville Police Department increases reward has increased for information into Aseal Iysheh’s death.
The Knoxville Police Department increases reward has increased for information into Aseal Iysheh’s death.(The Knoxville Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is continuing to seek information for the murder of 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh as a $10,000 reward is offered.

According to KPD, the family of Iysheh is offering the reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her murder.

Iysheh is a Knoxville woman who was fatally shot on June 11, 2020.

KPD investigators responded to the BJ’s Food Mart on the 2000 block of East Magnolia Avenue that night around 9:30 p.m., where Iysheh was found deceased in the parking lot from multiple gunshots.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. Investigators said they have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can also email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traffic lanes re-open in Oak Ridge

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Oak Ridge Police Department is urging people to avoid Edgemoor Rd. at Centennial Blvd. due to a vehicular accident, Wednesday afternoon.

News

Local teachers using election as a teaching moment

Updated: 29 minutes ago
As election results drag on, teachers are using real-life results as a tool for teaching.

News

East Tennessee’s economy recovering quicker than West’s, officials say

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Kyle Grainger
Business owners and managers in Sevierville learned on Wednesday that the eastern half of the state was recovering faster economically than the rest of the state.

News

Tennessee breaks voter turnout record, officials say

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee voters broke a record this year, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check out the WVLT News 2020 election results map.

News

Protect the Results

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

‘Protect the results’ rally held in Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Several groups came together Wednesday in downtown Knoxville for a “Protect the Results” rally.

WVLT

Slowly warming into the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next big impact comes from a cold front feeding off Gulf moisture.

News

From Arctic air to a big warming trend in less than a week

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Nashville police looking for suspect in 9 store robberies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Nashville police are searching for a suspect linked to six store robberies.