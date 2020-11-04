Avoid election info. from anyone with “a kitten for a profile picture and 79 followers”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett spoke to WVLT News Tuesday night regarding the ballot counting process and what you need to know about the Tennessee election.

Secretary of State Hargett is in charge of handling elections across the state and says to be patient for election results.

According to the Associated Press, President Trump is the projected winner in Tennessee.

“In Tennessee, people need to understand every election commission, every county is bipartisan. The people counting these votes are Democrats and Republicans, be patient,” said Hargett.

Hargett says regarding finding election information, to always use trusted sources. “Don’t get your information from someone who has a kitten for a profile picture and 79 followers,” said Hargett.

