East Tennessee turns out to vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans showed up to vote Tuesday as the state was expected to break records in the 2020 election. More than half of all Tennessee registered voters casting their ballot early. Tennesseans voted for the presidential race and several key positions in Tennessee politics, as well.

In counties like Sevier County, voters easily surpassed some past elections. Some poll workers in Sevierville told WVLT News that they’ve had more voters Tuesday than ever before.

It’s quiet 15 minutes till polls close in Sevierville. Workers tell me they’ve had the most ever come out and vote at this precinct. pic.twitter.com/WHc8sLfZJW — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) November 4, 2020

The 2020 early voting total in Sevier County was 27,340 compared to 2016′s 19,851 early voters.

Meanwhile, in Blount County, voters showed up for President Trump, giving him 71 percent of the vote.

BREAKING: Blount County goes to Donald Trump with nearly 71% of the vote. Joe Biden brought in over 27%. All Republicans on this ballot came out winners tonight. pic.twitter.com/wgIAfnAgNp — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 4, 2020

Tennesseans elected Bill Hagerty to the U.S Senate.

Hagerty was endorsed by President Trump and has served as Ambassador to Japan. He ran against Marquita Bradshaw, a single mother and political activist, who surprised many when she secured the Democratic nomination.

For the U.S. House District 2, Tennesseans reelected Tim Burchett to the seat.

Burchett was first elected to the seat in 2019 after previously serving as Knox County Mayor.

Diana Harshbarger won the US House District 1 race. Her opponent was Blair Walsingham (D)

Harshbarger is a first-generation college graduate with a doctorate of pharmacy from Kingsport, Tenn. She says she wants to tackle the opioid crisis, among other issues such as national security.

Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann defeated Meg Gorman in the running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Tennessee District 3.

Big issues for Fleischmann include ending abortion rights, supporting traditional marriage, energy independence and access to education.

