East Tennessee’s economy recovering quicker than West’s, officials say

Business owners and managers in Sevierville learned on Wednesday that the eastern half of the state was recovering faster economically than the rest of the state.
By Maggie Gregg and Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce hosted a lunch meeting with Dennis Tumlin from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. He brought lots of numbers, but says there’s a lot to be positive about for the future of tourism in Tennessee.

“We’re seeing family groups travel. The cabin rentals are doing really well. Where people travel in a family group looking for outdoor recreation. This community is positioned well to see that travel,” said Tumlin.

Business owners like Jonathan Wright say they wanted to attend so they have an idea how to plan for business in the coming months. While he’s been open during the pandemic making signs at his company Sign Master, it was different than the 2008 recession.

“It forced us to do some things just to stay in business. Have we recovered completely? Close, we’re getting there,” said Wright. “This year we’re quite frankly providing signage for the cities and the businesses for the social distancing, the decals you see on the ground, the signs you see.”

Tumlin says Sevier County’s economy has steadily climbed since reopening. He sees strong growth in 2021 as people are able to get out more.

“When you look at our largest decrease in tax revenue, it’s in the lodging and hospitality. They are the largest drain. Retail is growing,” he said.

For Wright, more tourists means more need for signs, all this information will help him plan for the future.

“Guarded optimism. Economically we need to continue to do the things we’ve been doing the last couple of years.”

In the survey the state did, 60 percent of the people said planning a trip in the next 6 months would make them feel better.

