Former East Towne Mall closer to becoming distribution site

Knoxville City Council voted to keep Hillwood Enterprises' proposed project to replace the old East Town Mall on track.
East Towne Mall (Source: WVLT)
East Towne Mall (Source: WVLT)(WVLT)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville City Council voted to keep Hillwood Enterprises' proposed project, to replace the old East Town Mall, on track on Tuesday.

In an effort to avoid the East Towne Mall becoming a blighted site, Hillwood Enterprise told city leaders it’s ready to invest in the property and create an eCommerce fulfillment center. The company plans to invest nearly $70 million into the acquisition.

Councilwoman Lauren Rider told WVLT News she believes Hillwood and its client has heard nearby residents' concerns and has made some adjustments to its original plan. Rider said instead of nearly 100 semi-trailer trucks traveling in and out of the area, only 17 trucks will be used. Additionally, there will be a “green space” to buffer between the potential warehouse and nearby apartment complex.

The investors argue companies like “Wayfair and Amazon need to be centrally located in populated areas so that they may more easily distribute their products over our interstate network.” The plan is to also provide 500 to 1,300 indirect or direct warehouse-skilled jobs starting at $15 an hour.

It’s still unclear what company will acquire the center.

A final vote is expected to be during city council’s next meeting on Nov. 17.

