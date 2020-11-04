Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff releases COVID-19 protocols
The Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans has released COVID-19 protocols for its Chili Cookoff and Winterfest event.
According to a release, the event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Anakeesta Parkway location at 576 Parkway.
- Protocols for the event include:
- Touchless point of entry
- Handwashing stations places throughout the festival
- Ample open spaces for social distancing in the outdoor venue
- Booths appropriately spaced apart and equipped with contact shield barriers
- Facial coverings will be required
Attendance will be limited to 1,200 people and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase online here.
