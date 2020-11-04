Advertisement

Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff releases COVID-19 protocols

The Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans has released COVID-19 protocols for its Chili Cookoff and Winterfest event.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans has released COVID-19 protocols for its Chili Cookoff and Winterfest event.

According to a release, the event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Anakeesta Parkway location at 576 Parkway.

  • Protocols for the event include:
  • Touchless point of entry
  • Handwashing stations places throughout the festival
  • Ample open spaces for social distancing in the outdoor venue
  • Booths appropriately spaced apart and equipped with contact shield barriers
  • Facial coverings will be required

Attendance will be limited to 1,200 people and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase online here.

