Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff releases COVID-19 protocols

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans has released COVID-19 protocols for its Chili Cookoff and Winterfest event.

According to a release, the event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at the Anakeesta Parkway location at 576 Parkway.

Protocols for the event include:

Touchless point of entry

Handwashing stations places throughout the festival

Ample open spaces for social distancing in the outdoor venue

Booths appropriately spaced apart and equipped with contact shield barriers

Facial coverings will be required

Attendance will be limited to 1,200 people and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase online here.

