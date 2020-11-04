Getting warmer, dry stretch continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The days are warming faster, and slowly bringing up the morning lows. A warm front helps to nudge those temperatures into the 5 to 10 degrees above average range, before a cold front and some tropical rain move in next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and cold, but not as cold. We’re starting the day around 36 degrees, with some patchy frost in the higher elevations.

Wednesday bounces back to a seasonable 67 degrees with mostly sunny skies. There’s not much wind and we have very low humidity. That makes it a nice day for a bike ride at Cades Cover or just raking up leaves.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, with a calm wind, so it’s not as cold to start Thursday at 39 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with more clouds, but still a seasonable high of 66 degrees. It’s partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times, so it may feel cooler with the sunshine blocked at times. The humidity is still low, so rain can’t develop with these clouds.

The sky clears for Friday, and the warming begins! We’ll go from 70 on Friday, to low 70s Saturday, and then mid 70s Sunday. The humidity is gently rising, so a stray shower is possible going into the weekend, otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy.

The chance for rain ramps up by middle of next week. We’re tracking a cold front that could feed off of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico bringing some heavier rain and another cool-down.

Wednesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Cold front and tropical rain from the Gulf of Mexico. (WVLT)

