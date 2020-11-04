Gun found near Central High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department said a gun was found in the street near Central High School Wednesday morning.

A KPD spokesperson said an officer was flagged down after a citizen discovered a gun with ammo and magazines in the street at Essary and Rosebay.

The gun was not on school property.

KPD is working to learn if the gun has any connection to recent criminal activity in the local Knoxville area or around the region.

