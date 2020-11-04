Advertisement

Intoxicated driver apprehended after crashing into KAT bus, KPD says

The Knoxville Police Department is responding to an incident involving an intoxicated driver in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.
Knoxville Police Department(KPD)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department responded to an incident involving an intoxicated driver in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.

According to KPD, officers stopped a vehicle at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive for a drug investigation around 2:40 p.m. During the stop, the suspect identified as 36-year-old Casey Marlow was detained.

KPD says when an officer was talking to Marlow at the driver side door, she began to drive off nearly striking the officer. Officers lost sight of the vehicle before it was found crashed into the back of a KAT bus at Walker Springs Rd. and Walbrook Drive.

Marlow was the only injury reported as a result of that crash and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KPD said Marlow was found in possession of presumed heroin and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia consistent with drug resale.

Warrants have been placed charging Marlow with aggravated assault for the incident involving the KPD officer, manufacture/delivery/sell of controlled substance and traffic charges.

