Knoxville Opera bringing holiday spirit to the community

The group performed holiday favorites like ‘Tonight, Tonight’ from West Side Story.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Opera gave a free performance to some people along North Broadway in Knoxville near the I-40 bridge.

The group usually does its Christmas performances inside the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries (KARM), but this year they decided to take advantage of the warmer weather and perform outside to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“We get to serve KARM, the Salvation Army across the street and the homeless individuals across the street all at once,” Brian Salesky, an Opera member, said.

The group performed holiday favorites like ‘Tonight, Tonight’ from West Side Story.

UT graduate students Adeea Evans along with Salesky played for the crowd from the Karm stairwell as onlookers watched from the sidewalks below.

“It seems like they picked selections of music that will inspire hope in our guests' lives and we’re very grateful that they wanted to bring opera to the entire Knoxville community,” Evans said.

Most of Knoxville Opera’s events, like many other organizations, have gone virtual or canceled events completely during the pandemic. The group was excited to hold an event like this to showcase their talents to the community.

“We hope this is one way that will bring a little joy to our guests' lives,” Salesky said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

