KPD officers under investigation after Halloween photo surfaces online

Knoxville officials released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding an alleged photo surfacing that involves two Knoxville Police Department officers and a child dressed in blackface.
Knoxville Police Department
Knoxville Police Department(KPD)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding an alleged photo surfacing that involves two Knoxville Police Department officers and a child dressed in blackface.

Thomas said she was made aware of the post, which shows what appears to be two adults and two children dressed up for Halloween.

In the photo, one of the apparent children is shown wearing a camo uniform with a nametag that reads “bubba” and black paint on her face. The second child is dressed in a similar camo outfit in a wheelchair with what appears to be a cigarette sticking out of her mouth. Both adults are in costume, as well, wearing wigs. The couple and children appeared to be dressed as characters from “Forrest Gump.”

“I have been made aware of the photo involving two KPD officers that was posted on social media over Halloween weekend showing an individual in black-face. I have requested that the Internal Affairs Unit open a case to look into the matter. Once that investigation is complete, a determination will be made regarding an appropriate course of action. The KPD cannot comment any further on pending IAU investigations," said Police Chief Eve Thomas.

Officials are investigating the incident.

