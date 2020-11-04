“Let’s be nice tonight" says Knox County Sheriff’s Office regarding Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Election Day as polls come to a close Tuesday evening.

KCSO asked residents to be respectful of others opinions and their rights.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stand ready to respond in the event they are called upon. We are here to protect, serve and preserve law and order,” Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

KCSO also said to remember the community has the opportunity to show “unity” to other areas in our country.

