Advertisement

“Let’s be nice tonight" says Knox County Sheriff’s Office regarding Election Day

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Election Day as polls come to a close Tuesday evening.
Knox County Sheriff's Office / Source: (KCSO)
Knox County Sheriff's Office / Source: (KCSO)(KCSO)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Election Day as polls come to a close Tuesday evening.

KCSO asked residents to be respectful of others opinions and their rights.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stand ready to respond in the event they are called upon. We are here to protect, serve and preserve law and order,” Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

KCSO also said to remember the community has the opportunity to show “unity” to other areas in our country.

You can watch Election Day results roll in here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fleischmann wins race for US House, District 3

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann (R) and Meg Gorman (D) are running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives for Tennessee District 3.

News

Maryville High School seniors inspired to work at polling place by teacher

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Seniors at Maryville High School Josh Driscoll and Jude Ellison say their Economic Teacher Mr. Driver encouraged them to work the polls and serve their community.

News

Rural Metro responds to West Knoxville apartment fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Rural Metro responded to a West Knoxville apartment fire Tuesday night.

WVLT

Slowly warming past Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures are gradually warming, eventually sneaking back into the 70s to close the week.

Latest News

Politics

Knox Co. teacher inspired high schoolers to work at polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Some students at Berea Christian School in Knoxville took off for Election day, but the learning continued outside the classroom.

News

Knoxville Opera bringing holiday spirit to the community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The group performed holiday favorites like ‘Tonight, Tonight’ from West Side Story.

News

Maryville community comes together to support girl with cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
If you can’t donate blood, there’s still a way for you to help Janessa Maldonado

News

Tenn. couple accused of robbing business at gunpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The couple is also suspected of robbing a Mapco service station at gunpoint on October 25.

News

VIDEO: Fireball lights up Alabama sky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The fireball wasn’t just spotted in Central Alabama; it was seen at multiple locations across Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

News

Knox County election results could be ready as early as 10 p.m., officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Election officials said the results of Tuesday’s vote could be ready as early as 10 or 11 p.m.