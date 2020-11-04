Advertisement

LIVE: Presidential election national results map

Check out the WVLT News 2020 election results map.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Like many, you may still be following the slow race to the electoral vote finish line.

As of about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Former Vice President Joe Biden led President Donald Trump 248 to 214 in electoral votes.

You can check out WVLT News live national map of votes for the presidency, state, house and governor races here.

Electoral Map 2020
Electoral Map 2020(Electoral Map 2020)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traffic lanes re-open in Oak Ridge

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Oak Ridge Police Department is urging people to avoid Edgemoor Rd. at Centennial Blvd. due to a vehicular accident, Wednesday afternoon.

News

Local teachers using election as a teaching moment

Updated: 29 minutes ago
As election results drag on, teachers are using real-life results as a tool for teaching.

News

East Tennessee’s economy recovering quicker than West’s, officials say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Kyle Grainger
Business owners and managers in Sevierville learned on Wednesday that the eastern half of the state was recovering faster economically than the rest of the state.

News

Tennessee breaks voter turnout record, officials say

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee voters broke a record this year, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

News

$10K reward offered for murder of Knoxville 24-year-old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department is continuing to seek information for the murder of 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh as a $10,000 reward is offered.

Latest News

News

Protect the Results

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

‘Protect the results’ rally held in Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Several groups came together Wednesday in downtown Knoxville for a “Protect the Results” rally.

WVLT

Slowly warming into the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next big impact comes from a cold front feeding off Gulf moisture.

News

From Arctic air to a big warming trend in less than a week

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Nashville police looking for suspect in 9 store robberies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Nashville police are searching for a suspect linked to six store robberies.