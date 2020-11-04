Advertisement

Local teachers using election as a teaching moment

Not everything can be learned in a book. The 2020 election is serving as a perfect teaching moment
Berean Christian School is using the 2020 Presidential Election as a way to teach students.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many interested in politics, and even those just alive when it happened, may point back to the 2000 Presidential election as one of the most talked-about and closest elections in American history.

As the country continues to wait to find out who will be the next president, Michael Brown a history teacher at Berean Christian School, is using this as a teaching opportunity.

“I try to make it as interactive as possible. There’s a lot of conversation, a lot of discussions, a lot of debate that goes on in the class. I definitely want to respect everybody’s right to have their own opinion, but I also want to give them the tools to form that opinion,” said Brown.

In 2000, Brown was 22. He admits to not being totally invested in politics at the time.

“Embarrassingly not a lot. I was just getting into the conversation and being interested in politics,” said Brown.

But, now he is, and he is tasked with trying to get students interested too.

“Honestly not much, just from what he told us in class how it lasted over a month and we just didn’t know,” said Solomon Cochran a senior who was born in 2002.

Cochran and his classmates are finding themselves interested in this race, and in politics.

“I’ve been watching it all day. It’s been on my computer screen through all of my classes today,” said Senior Taylor Both Corum.

Following along closely and await the results, these students are using the lessons learned in class as a way to shape their votes now and in the future.

