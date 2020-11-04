Maryville High School seniors inspired to work at polling place by teacher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Seniors at Maryville High School Josh Driscoll and Jude Ellison say their Economics teacher Mr. Driver encouraged them to work the polls and serve their community.

Ellison just turned 18 and decided to vote.

“It was going to be a really contentious election so I felt like I’ll just tell my grandkids that I voted in 2020 so it should be really cool,” said Ellison.

Driscoll is only 17. He said working a polling place allowed him to see the process first hand. He can’t wait to vote in the next election.

“It feels nice to be part of the democratic process even though I can’t take part in it yet but I’ll be happy to do so whatever the next presidential election is,” said Driscoll.

