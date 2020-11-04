Advertisement

Mayor Jacobs asks Knox County to ‘come together in peace’ as presidential votes are counted

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is asking Knox County residents to remain patient and peaceful as votes in the 2020 presidential election continued to be counted Wednesday morning.

“This election cycle, and year, has been a stressful and uncertain time for the nation. An undecided presidency only adds to that anxiety so I hope this will be resolved quickly. In the meantime, as we wait for the votes to be counted, I hope our residents and the country will come together in peace as we let the process work the way the Founding Fathers intended.”

Follow along as election results come in on the WVLT Election Central 2020 results page.

