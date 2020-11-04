Mayor Jacobs asks Knox County to ‘come together in peace’ as presidential votes are counted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is asking Knox County residents to remain patient and peaceful as votes in the 2020 presidential election continued to be counted Wednesday morning.

“This election cycle, and year, has been a stressful and uncertain time for the nation. An undecided presidency only adds to that anxiety so I hope this will be resolved quickly. In the meantime, as we wait for the votes to be counted, I hope our residents and the country will come together in peace as we let the process work the way the Founding Fathers intended.”

