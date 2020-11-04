More than 10K Tennesseans vote for Kanye West in presidential election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - State data shows 10,256 Tennesseans voted for rapper Kanye West to be the next president of the United States, WMC reported.

On July 4, West announced he would be running for office as an independent via Twitter. West cleared the 275 verified signature threshold to qualify as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, he was set to appear on the Tennessee ballot with running mate 57-year-old Michelle Tidball, a spiritual coach from Wyoming.

According to Gray News, West cast his vote for the first time in a presidential election, voting for himself and Tidball.

Votes from other states are continuing to be tabulated to determine who will be the president-elect in this year’s race.

