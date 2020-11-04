Nashville police looking for suspect in 9 store robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Nashville police are searching for a suspect linked to six store robberies.

Police say the same man has held up nine businesses from Sept. 27 - Oct. 30, according to WTVF.

October 30, Hermitage Wine & Liquor, 2811 Old Hickory Boulevard

October 30, Hermitage Discount Tobacco & Beer, 3682 Bell Road

October 25, Kwik Sack, 3830 Old Hickory Boulevard;

October 13, Mapco, 5756 Old Hickory Boulevard;

October 5, Mapco, 5400 Old Hickory Boulevard;

September 30, Mapco, 5400 Old Hickory Boulevard;

September 29, Mapco, 4711 Andrew Jackson Parkway;

September 29, Mapco, 5400 Old Hickory Boulevard;

September 27, Exxon, 5430 Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators said in each robbery, the suspect went behind the counter and demanded money at gunpoint. In a more recent incident, police said the suspect hit a store clerk with a pistol after the clerk refused to give him cash.

The suspect appears to be in his early 20s. He was described as tall and thin standing about six feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

If you recognize him, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

