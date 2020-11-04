Passengers deplaned in Tennessee after woman refuses to wear mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Passengers on a Southwest flight were deplaned in Nashville after a woman refused to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Officials said the plane was headed to Las Vegas when a woman reportedly refused to wear a face mask and became argumentative.

Southwest employees said they attempted to stop the woman from boarding, but she refused to exit the plane.

Airport police were dispatched and officers escorted the woman from the plane.

All passengers aboard the plane were deplaned off as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.