Police responding to reported South Knoxville shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is responding to a reported South Knoxville shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is responding to a reported South Knoxville shooting Wednesday afternoon.
According to Knoxville dispatch, officers responded to a call around 3:39 p.m. of a reported shooting with a victim on the 3000 block of West Blount Avenue.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.