‘Protect the results’ rally held in Knoxville
Several groups came together Wednesday in downtown Knoxville for a “Protect the Results” rally.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several groups came together Wednesday in downtown Knoxville for a “Protect the Results” rally.
Organizers told WVLT News that the rally was a solidarity march for swing states like Pennsylvania, whose electoral votes are still in play for the presidential election. The race, featuring incumbent candidate President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, has gone down to the wire and past Election Night as the country awaits results.
Election results can be found here
Rally goers said they want every ballot counted, with some signs saying things like “Protect Democracy. We’re watching" and “Mail-in Matters.”
About 100 people gathered to listen to speaks from groups like the Highlander Center, the Women’s March Coalition and Students for Migrant Justice.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.