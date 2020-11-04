‘Protect the results’ rally held in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several groups came together Wednesday in downtown Knoxville for a “Protect the Results” rally.

Organizers bringing signs for the Protect the Results Rally in downtown #Knoxville. They say they’re doing so in solidarity with other states like PA where their votes are still coming in @wvlt pic.twitter.com/VzSqRLYdJb — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) November 4, 2020

Organizers told WVLT News that the rally was a solidarity march for swing states like Pennsylvania, whose electoral votes are still in play for the presidential election. The race, featuring incumbent candidate President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, has gone down to the wire and past Election Night as the country awaits results.

Rally goers said they want every ballot counted, with some signs saying things like “Protect Democracy. We’re watching" and “Mail-in Matters.”

The unified message- to make sure every ballot is counted @wvlt pic.twitter.com/kJlswdkaP5 — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) November 4, 2020

About 100 people gathered to listen to speaks from groups like the Highlander Center, the Women’s March Coalition and Students for Migrant Justice.

About a hundred folks gather to listen to listen to speakers before marching through downtown @wvlt pic.twitter.com/CcSZHKaZxY — Abby Kousouris (@AbbyKousouris) November 4, 2020

