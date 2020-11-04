North Knox County house a ‘total loss’ after Rural Metro responds to fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a reported house fire Tuesday night around 10:59 p.m.

According to officials, the house fire was located on the 8000 block of Kaile Dale Way in North Knox County. Within arriving in 7 minutes, crews discovered the house under construction fully engulfed in flames.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire in North Knox County. pic.twitter.com/o69ObWvCCm — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) November 4, 2020

Crews were able to contain the fire to the structure itself but say the house is a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

