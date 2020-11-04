North Knox County house a ‘total loss’ after Rural Metro responds to fire
Rural Metro crews are responding to a house fire Tuesday night.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a reported house fire Tuesday night around 10:59 p.m.
According to officials, the house fire was located on the 8000 block of Kaile Dale Way in North Knox County. Within arriving in 7 minutes, crews discovered the house under construction fully engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the structure itself but say the house is a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.