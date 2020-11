Rural Metro responds to West Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro responded to a West Knoxville apartment fire Tuesday night.

Crews responded to an apartment located at 191 Berlin Drive around 7:10 p.m.

According to Rural Metro, 1 unit has minor damage, 4 units have smoke damage.

Rural metro fire responding to a apartment fire pic.twitter.com/CT1ZG48Xls — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) November 4, 2020

The investigation is ongoing.

