Advertisement

Santa has to change his plans for Christmas photos

Let’s face it, it’s almost time to dress the little ones in their Sunday Best and take them to see Santa.
Christmas photos
Christmas photos(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sights and sounds of Christmas are not complete without Santa and your child’s memories captured in a frame.

No, Christmas isn’t canceled, but some Santa’s, like Santa Ron, are changing it up.

“This year has been so crazy. They’re looking for something good,” said Ron.

This year Santa’s helper ‘Ron’ won’t have children sitting on his lap.

“The worst thing is I’m not going to be able to hug the children. That’s sad for me because I love the chats and I’m going to be very disappointed if I can’t hold the kids and touch their hands and talk to them really close. Some of them are scared and they want to whisper so it’s kind of hard when you’re social distancing,” said Ron.

Santa Ron says you can schedule a visit with him through Zoom or in-person with six feet of distance. He’s taking online bookings now.

“I’ve decided that I better get a mask like everybody else,” said Ron.

Santa Ron says everyone still has to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart because Santa can still get COVID-19. He doesn’t want to spread it to Mrs. Clause, the elves, or other children.

“If you’re out in public, you need to wear your mask because the mask is not only to protect you, it’s to protect the other people because young people could be carriers, they might not have symptoms,” said Ron.

Santa Ron says don’t worry Mrs. Clause has a bath of sanitizer planned so he can deliver all of the toys safely.

“You still have to do your homework and you still have to clean your room and you have to eat your vegetables so it’s very important that they continue on that path on the nice list,” said Ron.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tenn. woman accused after dog found dead inside home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A West Tennessee woman was arrested Tuesday after police investigated an animal cruelty complaint.

WVLT

Slowly warming into the weekend

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next big impact comes from a cold front feeding off Gulf moisture.

News

Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff releases COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans have released COVID-19 protocols for its Chili Cookoff and Winterfest event.

News

KPD officers under investigation after Halloween photo surfaces online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Knoxville officials left a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding an alleged blackface photo surfacing that involves two Knoxville Police Department officers.

Latest News

News

Gun found near Central High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A gun and ammunition was found in the street near Central High School.

News

Mayor Jacobs asks Knox County to ‘come together in peace’ as presidential votes are counted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is asking Knox County residents to remain patient and peaceful as votes in the 2020 presidential election continued to be counted Wednesday morning

News

U.S. gun sales surge to record high in 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The National Shooting Sports Foundation revealed nearly 5 million Americans bought a firearm for the first time in 2020.

News

EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before president is known

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It could take days to tally enough ballots to project a winner.

Election Central 2020

Protesters gather near White House, no wide unrest seen

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

News

You can now buy mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Most people associate candy canes with being peppermint flavored but a company has put a unique spin on the classic Christmas treat.