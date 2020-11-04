Santa has to change his plans for Christmas photos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sights and sounds of Christmas are not complete without Santa and your child’s memories captured in a frame.

No, Christmas isn’t canceled, but some Santa’s, like Santa Ron, are changing it up.

“This year has been so crazy. They’re looking for something good,” said Ron.

This year Santa’s helper ‘Ron’ won’t have children sitting on his lap.

“The worst thing is I’m not going to be able to hug the children. That’s sad for me because I love the chats and I’m going to be very disappointed if I can’t hold the kids and touch their hands and talk to them really close. Some of them are scared and they want to whisper so it’s kind of hard when you’re social distancing,” said Ron.

Santa Ron says you can schedule a visit with him through Zoom or in-person with six feet of distance. He’s taking online bookings now.

“I’ve decided that I better get a mask like everybody else,” said Ron.

Santa Ron says everyone still has to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart because Santa can still get COVID-19. He doesn’t want to spread it to Mrs. Clause, the elves, or other children.

“If you’re out in public, you need to wear your mask because the mask is not only to protect you, it’s to protect the other people because young people could be carriers, they might not have symptoms,” said Ron.

Santa Ron says don’t worry Mrs. Clause has a bath of sanitizer planned so he can deliver all of the toys safely.

“You still have to do your homework and you still have to clean your room and you have to eat your vegetables so it’s very important that they continue on that path on the nice list,” said Ron.

