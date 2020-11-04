Slowly warming into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the time being we are in a supremely quiet and slowly warming weather pattern.

Some of the southern Valley will even push the 80° mark as we head towards next Monday.

The big weather story then becomes arrivals from golf moisture late next Tuesday into Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The frost is gone at least for now. We’re back about the early November average and the sunshine is really helping things to feel nice.

A moisture starved storm in the deep South moves overhead starting tonight. Wow there’s no chance of rain, the clouds will thicken up on your Thursday. It may drop a high temperature water to degrees as we top out in the middle to upper 60s in Knoxville and closer to 60 in places like Crossville and Gatlinburg.

Those clouds are erased on Friday and will be even warmer and sun-filled sky. You can expect temperatures of about 70° in the valley, in the middle 60s on the plateau and the foothills.

LOOKING AHEAD

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, we have good weather in Arkansas on Saturday. Temperatures will be dipping into the upper 50s just after the 7:30 Eastern kickoff. Back home, whether you’re watching the game or basking in the sunshine, our weather is really cooperative and still bone dry.

The Vols' game in Fayetteville, Arkansas looks to be fairly seasonable. (WVLT)

Some limited moisture comes out of the south east from the Georgia and South Carolina coast lines on Sunday. There’s a very select chance of rain in the southern end of our Smokies.

Monday at the first half of Tuesday are much the same. We’re climbing the ladder into the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday night and Wednesday is when things get interesting. We have a better chance of not only some colder air but also our first best chance of rain in nearly 2 weeks. Some of the Wayne could become a little heavier as you pick up some potential moisture from Eta.

Cold front and tropical rain from the Gulf of Mexico. (WVLT)

Temperatures warm into the 70s this weekend before heavy rainfall arrives next week. (WVLT)

