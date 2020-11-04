Advertisement

Some ballots will not be counted until Wednesday in Georgia following water main break

Officials said no ballots were damaged as a result of the water main break.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WVLT) - Nearly 40,000 absentee ballots will not be counted for the state of Georgia until at least Wednesday after a water main break, Fulton County officials said.

According to officials, a water main break at State Farm Arena caused a pipe to burst. The burst pipe was discovered around 6 a.m. Counting of the ballots began at 11 a.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office released the following statement:

"Tonight Fulton County will report results for approximately 86,000 absentee ballots, as well as Election Day and Early Voting results. These represent the vast majority of ballots cast within Fulton County.

As planned, Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballots is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned. This is a labor intensive process that takes longer to tabulate than other forms of voting. Fulton County did not anticipate having all absentee ballots processed on Election Day.

Fulton County is committed to ensuring that every vote is counted and will comply with all applicable laws and regulations."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

