Tenn. teen creates memorial to honor fallen officers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five Hendersonville officers who died in the line of duty will be honored with a memorial Thursday, Nashville affiliate WTVF reported.

The memorial was designed by 18-year-old Cody Vincent-Hohman. It has been in the works since January.

The marker will have the names of five fallen officers and will be dedicated outside the Hendersonville court building November 5 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.